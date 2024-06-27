Flipkart calls customer after 6 years over pending order: ‘what issue are you facing?’

A Mumbai man was bemused to receive a call from Flipkart customer support six years after he placed an order on the e-commerce website. Ahsan Kharbai shared a post on the social media platform X about his strange experience with Flipkart. His post contains a screenshot of his order history - Ahsan had placed an order for Sparx slippers back in May 2018. A Flipkart customer received a call from the e-commerce giant over a six year old order.

Six years later, the slippers are yet to be delivered. Ahsan did, however, receive a call from Flipkart customer support recently.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“I was surprised when they called for an order that is 6 years old,” he told Hindustan Times.

The Mumbai man said he had ordered the slippers from Flipkart six years ago. “They never arrived and it always showed arriving today on their app,” he said. “Till this day it shows ‘arriving today’.”

“Recently, I clicked on this order just to see what it shows. And then yesterday, I received a call from Flipkart asking what issue I was facing with the order,” he told Hindustan Times on June 26. “The customer care representative asked me if I did not get any call from the logistics team. He ended the call saying ‘we are very sorry for this sir,’” he added.

Take a look at the post below:

Ahsan said the order was for cash-on-delivery, so he did not bother pursuing the issue. There is no option on the app to cancel the order, he claimed.

“I just want them to close that order because whenever I open my Flipkart order section, this is the first order that I see,” the Mumbai man said.

His post has collected over 1.3 lakh views on X, along with dozens of amused comments. Some said they had had similar experiences with Flipkart.

One X user said his order has been ‘out for delivery’ since 2015. Many more shared stories of similar delays, although none of them as long as six years.

“Good things take time,” joked one person in the comments section. “This is like cold cases in crime dramas,” another said. “This will not happen in any country except India,” a person quipped.