Flipkart techie shares sarcastic take on Bengaluru life: ‘Why Bengaluru hits different’
A Flipkart techie shared a sarcastic post about Bengaluru’s traffic, rents and infrastructure, sparking humour filled reactions.
A Flipkart tech professional has sparked a lively online discussion after sharing a sarcastic take on life in Bengaluru, highlighting the city’s well known civic challenges through humour. The post, shared on X by Divya Porwal, quickly caught the attention of social media users, drawing thousands of views and a wave of reactions.
A sarcastic take on Bengaluru life
Taking to X, Porwal posted a tongue in cheek description of Bengaluru that many users interpreted as a witty commentary on the city’s everyday struggles. In her post, she wrote: “Why Bengaluru hits different: Well maintained road and infrasturucture. No traffic at all. Affordable housing and reasonable rents. People are genuinely kind and no language barrier. Auto drivers are very polite and always reasonable prices. Water quality is too good, my hairs are so strong and thick now.”
Check out the post here:
While the statement appeared positive at first glance, readers quickly recognised the sarcasm, given Bengaluru’s frequent traffic congestion, rising rents and ongoing infrastructure debates. The post resonated widely with residents who regularly discuss these issues online.
Social media reacts with humour
The post has amassed more than 12,500 views and generated several reactions, with users joining the conversation through humour and satire of their own. One user commented, “Traffic free Benagluru exists only in dreams & tweets,” echoing a sentiment shared by many commuters familiar with the city’s traffic snarls.
Another user joked, “By reading your post, i must say You should try politics,” while a third remarked, “Tweet so goated that it makes people uncomfortable,” suggesting the sarcasm struck a nerve among readers.
Some users directly questioned the tone of the post. “Is this called sarcasm,” one comment read, while another user attempted to lighten the mood by writing, “Relax guys she's manifesting it.” Yet another reaction summed up the collective disbelief, stating, “I stopped reading after no traffic at all.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More