Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Flock of flamingos at this Tamil Nadu sanctuary are a treat to the eyes. Watch
trending

Flock of flamingos at this Tamil Nadu sanctuary are a treat to the eyes. Watch

This video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows a flock of flamingos at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary at Kodiakarai in Tamil Nadu.
A screengrab from the video shared on Twitter of a flock of migratory flamingos in Tamil Nadu. (instagram/@supriyasahuias)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 06:13 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Videos of beautiful birds migrating to warmer areas during winters are always a hit on the Internet. IAS officer Supriya Sahu recently took to Twitter to share a similar, beautiful video of migratory birds, including several flamingos.

The short video clip opens to show how the flamingos have formed somewhat of a line and keep moving to the left, in coordination with the whole flock. The IAS officer who shared the video, Supriya Sahu, is the Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests with the Government of Tamil Nadu.

It was shot at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary at Kodiakarai in Tamil Nadu. The video was shared with the caption, “Point Calimere (Kodiakarai) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds.” Sahu also used the hashtag #TNForests in the caption.

Watch the delightful sight right here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on December 25, the video has garnered more than 700 likes on the social networking platform. It has also accumulated many comments from nature lovers.

“Went there in October, a wildlife sanctuary with a lighthouse and sea shore,” commented a Twitter user. “Read about this place in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan in my childhood. It was India’s most famous natural harbour during the Sangam Era,” shared another. “Nature has no boundaries,” posted a third, in reference to migration. “Awesome to see so many,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
flamingo tamil nadu
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP