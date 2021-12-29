Flock of flamingos at this Tamil Nadu sanctuary are a treat to the eyes. Watch

Videos of beautiful birds migrating to warmer areas during winters are always a hit on the Internet. IAS officer Supriya Sahu recently took to Twitter to share a similar, beautiful video of migratory birds, including several flamingos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The short video clip opens to show how the flamingos have formed somewhat of a line and keep moving to the left, in coordination with the whole flock. The IAS officer who shared the video, Supriya Sahu, is the Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests with the Government of Tamil Nadu.

It was shot at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary at Kodiakarai in Tamil Nadu. The video was shared with the caption, “Point Calimere (Kodiakarai) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds.” Sahu also used the hashtag #TNForests in the caption.

Watch the delightful sight right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on December 25, the video has garnered more than 700 likes on the social networking platform. It has also accumulated many comments from nature lovers.

“Went there in October, a wildlife sanctuary with a lighthouse and sea shore,” commented a Twitter user. “Read about this place in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan in my childhood. It was India’s most famous natural harbour during the Sangam Era,” shared another. “Nature has no boundaries,” posted a third, in reference to migration. “Awesome to see so many,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?