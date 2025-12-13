‘Flower pots turned into dustbins’: Man flags littering at Delhi market, internet questions civic sense

A video filmed at Delhi’s Palam Market has sparked fresh debate around civic sense and everyday cleanliness after showing flower pots being used as makeshift dustbins. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @travelwithdimps, shows planters meant for greenery overflowing with plastic waste and food wrappers. In one moment, a passerby is also seen casually throwing rubbish into the flower pots. A Man called out littering at Palam Market after recording people throwing trash into flower pots.(Instagram/travelwithdimps)

In the video, the man filming the scene expresses visible frustration at what he describes as a disturbing lack of responsibility in public spaces. He is heard saying that “people have turned flowerpots into dustbins” before adding pointedly, “this is the civic sense of India.” The text overlaid on the clip reads, “Civic sense or non sense.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions pour in

The video quickly attracted attention on social media, drawing a mix of anger, agreement and introspection from viewers. Many users echoed the creator’s concern, arguing that better infrastructure alone cannot solve cleanliness issues unless public behaviour changes as well.

One user commented, “This is exactly why our cities look the way they do. We blame the authorities but ignore our own behaviour.” Another wrote, “Flower pots, roadsides, drains, everything becomes a dustbin when basic civic sense is missing.”

A third reaction read, “Sad reality. People want clean streets but refuse to carry their waste even a few steps.” Another user added, “Put up plants and people will still find a way to destroy them. This hurts to watch.” A fifth comment said, “This is not about education, it is about attitude and respect for public spaces.” Yet another user remarked, “No amount of cleaning drives will work until people stop littering themselves.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)