Sunday, May 25, 2025
Food Pharmer had planned to wear his 8 legal notices to Cannes, but then…

BySanya Jain
May 25, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Influencer Revant Himatsingka shelves Cannes plans, but gives a glimpse of the outfit he had planned to wear to the film festival.

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, aka the Food Pharmer, had planned to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France, but decided at the last minute to shelve his trip. In social media posts shared two days ago, the influencer did give a glimpse of the outfit he had planned to wear at Cannes - a formal blazer set which incorporated the eight legal notices he has received from various food giants for his videos.

Revant Himatsingka, aka the Food Pharmer, shared photographs of the outfit he planned for Cannes.(Instagram/@foodpharmer)
Revant Himatsingka is known for his Instagram videos where he exposes the dark patterns in marketing pre-packaged food. The Indian health and nutrition influencer is best known for his efforts to expose misleading marketing practices in the food industry and promote health literacy among consumers.

This, of course, has made him unpopular with many companies, and Himatsingka has been hit with several lawsuits over his videos.

Food Pharmer’s Cannes outfit

The influencer’s Cannes outfit had included a nod to his past legal troubles. The Food Pharmer revealed that the sleeves of his outfit had sleeves “made from 8 real legal notices sent by food giants to me.”

Across the jacket, he printed the nutrition label of a drink that claims to make children grow taller. The back had one line embroidered onto it: “Label Padhega Duniya (The world will read labels).”

 

Himatsingka explained that the goal of his Cannes outfit was to raise awareness about the importance of reading nutrition labels. “Most social movements from western countries to India. Very rarely do we see a social movement spread from India to the world. My goal with Cannes was to take ‘Label Padhega India’ movement global and make it into ‘Label Padhega Duniya’,” he explained.

However, the escalating tension between India and Pakistan made Himatsingka reconsider his trip to France. Just 24 hours before he was supposed to fly out, the influencer decided to shelve his plans.

“We had spent months on the visa, outfit, travel etc, but it didn’t take time to make the decision to not go! Cannes can wait. The country will come first,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

