Food vlogger shares sarcastic tweet about Vistara meal, calls it ‘inedible’. This is how airline responds

A vlogger took to X to share a post about food served on a Vistara flight. In his sarcastic tweet, the vlogger claimed that the “inedible” food reminded him of a “badly run hostel mess”. A food vlogger posted this image on X while sharing a tweet on the quality of the food he was served on a Vistara flight. (X/@kripalamanna)

Kripal Amanna shared the post on X. “Wow! Vistara, your main meal aboard UK820 this evening evoked a sense of nostalgia! That of near inedible meals served in a badly run hostel mess by indifferent cooks! Insipid flavours, the sort of texture that would indicate the chicken should have ideally been consumed hours ago, and the chocolate dessert, benchmarked perhaps to a kindergarten cookery project. Amazing!” he wrote. He wrapped up his post with two pictures of the meal.

The post was shared on March 7. Since then, it has collected more than 1.4 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Vistara responded, “Hi Kripal, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind, and we are disheartened to note of your disappointment.” The airline further added, “We request you to DM your flight details, phone number and a convenient time to get in touch with you so we can look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest”.

What did X users say about this tweet on Vistara flight food?

“On a Vistara flight, I had spinach rice with baby corn sprinkled on it. Until then, I was unaware it was a dish,” shared an X user.

“Off lately, even in premium economy and business class, their food is the same - just better cutlery,” posted another.

“Completely agree. I was served some chicken curry rice on my flight from SG to MUM. It was like chewing through raw masala. I suffered heartburn for the rest of the day. The dessert was really good, though,” expressed a third.

“Oh man, the refinement while absolutely bashing is a skill I need to learn from you, Kripal Amanna. Not that this is the only thing which has to be learnt from you,” commented a fourth.

“Fully agree, sir. They serve horrible food, and I have faced the same,” wrote a fifth.