‘Forced to lick toilet seat...’: Kerala teen's mother says brutal bullying by schoolmates drove son to suicide

A 15-year-old student from Kerala died by suicide on January 15 after allegedly enduring relentless ragging and bullying at a top private school in Kochi. The student, who had been subjected to severe humiliation, took his own life after returning home from school. His mother, devastated by the loss, revealed that her son was forced to “lick toilet seats” and had his “head shoved into the toilet while it was flushed.” A 15-year-old student in Kerala ended his life after enduring intense bullying. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Indonesia: Junior doctor’s death exposes ‘open secret’ of medical school bullying)

Mother seeks justice for her son

The grieving mother has filed a formal complaint at the Hill Palace Police Station in Thripunithura. She has also submitted a petition to the Child Commission, requesting a thorough investigation into the harassment her son endured. The petition includes allegations of mistreatment by the Vice Principal of his previous school, raising concerns about the extent of the bullying.

In an emotional Facebook post, the mother shared, “I am a grieving mother fighting for justice for my son, who was a happy, active, and loving child. On that fateful day, my son returned home from school at 2:45 PM, and by 3:50 PM, my world came crashing down…”

Investigation reveals shocking abuse

In an effort to understand the cause of her son’s drastic step, the mother and family members spoke to the boy’s friends and examined his social media. What they discovered painted a heartbreaking picture of the abuse he had endured. The mother claims that her son was physically assaulted, shamed for his skin colour, verbally abused and subjected to unimaginable humiliation, including being forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and having his head shoved into a flushing toilet.

(Also read: Woman, 50, attacked by 2 pet XL bullies, dies on the spot: 'That poor woman. It's shocking')

The mother also revealed that a disturbing chat screenshot emerged after her son’s death, where some students reportedly celebrated his death.

Alleged school cover-up and public outcry

Following the boy’s death, friends created an Instagram page calling for justice, but it was reportedly taken down after being pressured by the school. The mother claims that school authorities attempted to suppress the truth, only informing her that the matter was forwarded to the police.

“They didn’t end the cruelty even after his death,” the mother lamented. “When I approached the school authorities with evidence and demanded accountability, they only informed me that the information was forwarded to the police. I strongly believe they are attempting to cover up these incidents to protect the school’s reputation.”

A mother's plea for justice

In her emotional appeal, the mother urged for justice, stating, "I am begging for justice for my son. His death must not go in vain. Those responsible for this barbaric act must face the full force of the law, and systemic changes must be made to ensure no other child suffers like my son did."

She expressed her complete faith in the legal system, emphasising the need for public support. “I urge the public to support this fight for justice— not just for my son, but for every child who dreams of a safe and supportive environment to learn and grow.”