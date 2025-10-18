Foreigner amazed as Jaipur auto driver speaks fluent French on camera: ‘Incredible India’

A foreign tourist’s video of a Jaipur auto driver speaking fluent French has gone viral on Instagram, leaving social media users amazed. The clip was shared by a man named Benoit Verbaere, who seemed pleasantly surprised as he recorded the unexpected exchange. A foreign tourist’s video showed a Jaipur auto driver conversing fluently in French.(Instagram/verbaerebenoit)

In the short video, the auto driver can be seen chatting comfortably with Verbaere in French while the latter captures the moment. The overlay text on the clip read: “Random Tuktuk driver who learned French just by picking up work and engaging with tourists from France, Switzerland and Canada, Jaipur... Incredible India.”

Watch the clip here:

The video was shared with a simple caption “Incredible India” perfectly summarising the experience. Within hours, the post gathered more than a million views and several comments, with many praising the driver’s enthusiasm and self-taught skills.

HT.com has reached out to Verbaere for further comments on his experience. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Social media users react to the wholesome moment

People across social media lauded the driver’s effort and passion for learning languages. One user commented, “This is what real India is — curiosity and kindness everywhere.” Another wrote, “Unbelievable! His accent is so good, I wouldn’t have guessed he learned it informally.”

A third said, “Language connects hearts. What a beautiful interaction between cultures.” Another user mentioned, “Jaipur never fails to surprise, from forts to friendly drivers.” Someone else added, “This is why travellers love India — people are always eager to learn and connect.”

As one viewer put it, “He’s an inspiration. Learning French on the job just by talking to tourists is incredible.” Another chimed in, “He deserves a medal for his attitude and positivity.”