Foreigner’s guitar jam turns magical as local man’s joyful dance steals the spotlight. Watch

A foreign traveller’s casual guitar jam at an Indian ghat has captured widespread attention online after a local man joined in with an impromptu dance. The clip, shared on Instagram by the traveller identified as Lucas Eller, begins with him strumming his guitar against the serene backdrop of the ghat. A few seconds later, a local man enters the frame, initially swaying gently to the rhythm before breaking into a spirited dance. A foreign traveller played guitar at an Indian ghat as a local man joined with a joyful dance.(Instagram/ommmlucas)

(Also read: Flipkart employees turn office into Bollywood jam zone for Big Billion Days sale: 'Next level vibe')

Eller, visibly delighted, encourages him to express himself freely. What follows is a spontaneous burst of joy, as the local man dances with complete freedom. The unexpected collaboration between the two strangers has since melted hearts across the internet.

Take a look here at the clip:

The internet responds with love

The video has garnered more than one million views and has been flooded with appreciative comments. Many people praised the beauty of such unscripted moments.

One user wrote, “This is the true spirit of India, strangers becoming friends in seconds”. Another shared, “The dancer has more rhythm than all of us combined. What a vibe”. A third user commented, “I love how the guitarist encouraged him. Pure wholesomeness”. Someone else added, “Only in India can a simple jam session turn into a mini celebration”. Another person remarked, “The local guy is the real star of the video”. One more viewer said, “Moments like these show why travelling is beautiful”. A user also mentioned, “The dancer’s energy is unmatched. He made my day”. Another comment read, “Music and joy need no language”. A viewer concluded, “This made me smile for no reason. Thank you for sharing”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)