Foreigners tie turbans before visiting Amritsar's Golden Temple. Watch viral video

Videos and photos of foreigners embracing India. cultures often surface on the Internet, and they fill our hearts with joy. Just like this particular video that has gone viral online. The video shows a foreigner and his son getting turbans tied on their heads before they visit Golden Temple in Amritsar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to the trio who are currently on their visit to India. According to the page's bio, Eleise and Lawrence are a couple, and Nyh is their son. "Getting a Pagri's in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple!" read the caption of the video shared with several hashtags, including #india, #turban, and #goldentemple. The video opens with a text insert that says, "Foreign man and son get Turbans (Pagri's) in India." It then shows a man tying a maroon-coloured turban, first on Lawrence's head and then on his son NYh's head. Towards the end, Lawrence poses with his son inside the Golden Temple.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared five days ago and has since accumulated over 3.1 million views. It has also received tons of likes and comments.

"They look amazing," posted an individual. "Waheguru Bless You Brother," expressed another with heart emoticons. "Omggggg so freakingggggg cuteeeee," commented a third. "Absolutely love this. I had to look twice as I thought you were Asian. Lovely to see you embracing our culture and experiencing it all. Have the best time," shared a fourth.

Lawrence, Eleise and Nyh can be seen sporting ethnic outfits in a separate Instagram post. The photograph was taken inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. "Nyh showing up as a mood as always… It was so much fun yesterday getting immersed in the Sikh culture, but by the time we reached the temple, it was 987 degrees and 156% humidity, and these two did not want to participate in a photo shoot. So, this is the best I could get!" read the caption written alongside the post with laughing emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post below:

An Instagram user posted, "Love this hope you enjoy India." "Thanks for your visit," expressed another with heart emoticons. "You guys look amazing & your son is just adorable! Hope you enjoyed your time in heaven on earth," wrote a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON