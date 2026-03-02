Founder blames 'Bangalore virus' for his decision to leave the city for Goa: 'Are you infected?'

A founder has sparked a discussion online after blaming what he calls the “Bangalore virus” for his decision to move from Bengaluru to Goa. In a LinkedIn post, Ankit Vengurlekar, founder of Antar Wellness, described a recent experience that reinforced his decision. The post drew wide reactions, with many agreeing that cities shape priorities. (LinkedIn/Ankit Vengurlekar)

Vengurlekar recalled that during a recent morning hike to Kaivarabetta with a trekking group, he overheard two software engineers discussing salaries and job opportunities, even at the summit with sweeping views. “At the summit, these boys asked the dreaded question, ‘What do you do?’” he wrote, adding that Bengalureans seem to ask this “no matter the setting”, whether on pickleball courts, at morning runs, on dates or at dinners.

He termed this constant work talk the “Bangalore virus”, describing it as a “toxic inability to switch off work talk, no matter the setting.” According to him, the city’s hustle culture reduces people to just “workers”, cutting across age, gender and experience levels.

How is Goa different from Bengaluru? Vengurlekar contrasted this with his recent experience house-hunting in Goa. Spending time with business owners and founders there, he said, not a single conversation revolved around work over multiple days.

“It does not mean that they are unproductive or unsuccessful; if anything, by every conventional metric, they are extremely successful,” he wrote. “Work is just work, a tiny little component of your otherwise wholesome life,” he continued.

In Bengaluru, however, the founder said that he feels work often trumps friendships, relationships, marriages and even health. He added that it took him 20 years of full-time work to realise how “deeply unsatisfying” a unidimensional, work-obsessed life can be.

The founder also praised Gen Z for being more aware of boundaries and the mental cost of hustle culture. “I deeply admire Gen Z because of how aware they are. Aware of the cost that this obsessive hustle culture extracts from them. I admire them for the courage to set boundaries and the clarity for what they want in life,” he wrote.

Social media reactions The post drew wide reactions, with many agreeing that cities shape priorities.

One user wrote, “Cities amplify what they reward Bangalore rewards ambition, Goa rewards presence the real win is choosing which rhythm you want your life to follow.”

“Success feels very different when life conversations extend beyond titles, salaries, and professional milestones,” commented another.

“That’s honestly how life is supposed to be. Work, relationships, ambitions, and everything in and out, they’re all parts of life, not the whole of it. Somewhere along the way, we forgot that. Really glad to finally see someone appreciating Gen Z for being more aware about boundaries and balance. Felt good reading this. Great observation,” wrote a third user.

“I know! It leads to loneliness, burn out and mental dissociation from actual life. Only when disaster strikes, they realise what are we doing!” said another.