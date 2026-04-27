Founder offers 5,000/month for full-time role, internet outraged: ‘Is he living in 1926?’

A founder who offered a salary range of ₹5,000 to 15,000 for a full-time role is facing the internet’s wrath for lowballing candidates. A screenshot of the unnamed founder’s hiring post was shared on social media by entrepreneur Ravi Handa.

A founder's hiring post for a 'Content Head' has raised eyebrows online (Representational image generated using AI)

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Handa said that the job posting for a Content Head was shared on a WhatsApp group of which he is part.

“This job opening was posted by a founder in a WhatsApp group of founders moderated by a VC,” Handa said on X. “I don't know what is more depressing - that someone can actually post this or that only 3 people out of 500+ called it out.”

(Also read: Company begs employee to return after lowballing raise, offers 55% hike: ‘Disorganization, missed deadlines’)

What the founder offered

In his hiring post, the founder offered a salary of ₹5,000 to 15,000 for a full-time, remote employee. The employee would have the designation of “Content Head” and would be responsible for conceptualizing, ideating, researching and writing content for four platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} The four platforms included two Instagram accounts, the company’s brand page, and the founder’s LinkedIn profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four platforms included two Instagram accounts, the company’s brand page, and the founder’s LinkedIn profile. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It specified that the chosen candidate would get ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) along with the salary of ₹15,000 maximum. They would be expected to work remotely with flexible hours, but the job is a full-time role. Internet calls out lowball offer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It specified that the chosen candidate would get ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) along with the salary of ₹15,000 maximum. They would be expected to work remotely with flexible hours, but the job is a full-time role. Internet calls out lowball offer {{/usCountry}}

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Internet users were outraged to see ₹5,000 being offered for a full-time role, and slammed the founder in no uncertain terms.

“Never thought I’ll see 15k + ESOPs in one line,” wrote one X user, to which Ravi Handa replied: “Never thought I would see a 5k salary.”

(Also read: Man walks out mid-interview after Fortune 500 VP dodges question: 'Can't keep playing')

“5k se start hai, 15k is upper limit,” he pointed out to another user.

“How does this get past moderators. Even in a closed group I assume there are people that call out such nonsense. 5K is not even a livable wage,” investor M Mohan wondered.

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“This type of stuff is a pretty decent opportunity for college students but calling it full time is a bit weird,” another person said. “Is this founder living in 1926?” X user Harshith asked jokingly.

Some focused on the fact that there is a group exclusively for founders. “There's a WhatsApp group that has 500+ founders in India ? What have they been finding that India doesn't know of, yet ?” an X user asked.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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