Company begs employee to return after lowballing raise, offers 55% hike: ‘Disorganization, missed deadlines’

A US woman’s post about her former company “begging her” to return has sparked a conversation on Reddit about how workplaces treat their employees. In her post, the woman claimed she decided to leave her job after they refused to give her a 15% raise. She claimed the same company returned within months with a 55% hike and a promotion. An employee’s post about her former office has gone viral on Reddit. (Unsplash/kate_sade)

“My boss said no to a 15% raise. So I left. Six months later, they gave me a 55% raise, a promotion, and begged me to come back,” the employee wrote, adding, “I wanted to share a story from the last few months that might encourage someone who’s feeling undervalued at work.”

The woman said that she worked diligently at her job but was denied a raise. “The reasons were the usual ones: 'not enough experience,' 'still room to grow,' and 'we don’t have the budget right now.' This went on for months,” she posted.

Following this, she decided to walk away. However, after a few months, her former company urged her to come back, as things hadn’t gone well for the organization since she left.

“There was disorganization, missed deadlines, and VERY unhappy clients,” the woman added. She claimed that initially they offered her a 40% raise, but sensing her unwillingness, they raised the offer to 55%.

“Two months later, they reached out again. This time, the offer was different: a 55% raise, formal promotion, and more interesting projects. – And more autonomy. And I accepted,” she continued.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “That’s a beautiful thing. Companies are doing nothing to keep great employees happy when all they have to do is a little. Ends up costing them way more. Bwahaha.” Another added, “The only power that you have in negotiation is the power to walk away.”

A third expressed, “The maintenance manager at my work asked for a raise. The boss told him he wasn’t worth that much. So he left and got a job at the consulting firm that the company uses. He has been back five times and works half the time for the same pay. He charges 15k a week now for his services. Lmao.”

A fourth wrote, “You won, congratulations. Take it and continue to be worth that money.”