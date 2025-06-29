Man walks out mid-interview after Fortune 500 VP dodges question: 'Can't keep playing'

A frustrated job seeker decided to walk out of a final-round interview with a Fortune 500 company after the recruiter refused to answer a question he had been asking for several rounds. In a post on Reddit, the man revealed that he walked out of the final-round interview after the hiring team dodged his questions about salary for the fourth time. The candidate revealed that he had been interviewed for a mid-level data analytics role with a Fortune 500 company.(Representational)

The man revealed that he had been interviewed for a mid-level data analytics role with a Fortune 500 company. He had already made it through three rounds of interviews and completed a take-home project for the role.

But the hiring team dodged his questions about the compensation being offered for the role at every stage.

Salary question dodged

"Nobody would give me even a range on compensation. Round 1 (recruiter screen): “We’re still benchmarking the position.” Round 2 (hiring manager): “Let’s make sure you’re a fit first—then we’ll talk numbers.” Round 3 (panel): “Oh, HR owns that conversation. They’ll cover it next time,” Round 4 (director + VP): same song, fourth verse," he wrote.

In the final interview, the candidate repeated the question to the company's Vice President.

“I’m excited about the role, but after four interviews and a take-home project, I need to know the compensation range to confirm we’re in the same ballpark,” he said, but even the VP dodged the question. "That’s confidential until the offer stage,” he was told.

Frustrated, the candidate paused the interview, thanked the VP for his time and ended the call. "No drama, no mic-drop—just a polite exit," said.

However, the candidate admitted feeling conflicted. While feeling empowered, he also felt unsure that walking away would cost him a viable opportunity. "Part of me wonders if candidates should start doing this en masse so companies can’t keep playing 'guess the number' at the finish line," he wrote.

Social media reacts

The post received overwhelmingly supportive reactions, sparking a wider debate around salary transparency in hiring.

“If they’re not sharing, it’s going to be lower than you hope,” one user wrote.

“You shouldn’t go to any interview without at least a ballpark,” said another.

Many noted that companies often delay salary talks until candidates are emotionally and time-invested, making them more likely to accept lowball offers.

“It’s human nature that the farther people get in the process, the more likely they are to say yes to a bad offer. Companies know this," said one of them.