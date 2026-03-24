Founder recalls how his boss who ‘never shouted’ chipped away at his confidence
The founder recalled how the boss, who seemed “fine”, harmed his self-confidence. His post resonated with many who had similar experiences.
Toxic workplaces aren't always about shouting and drama, sometimes, the damage is silent. In a LinkedIn post, a founder shared how a former boss who "never raised their voice" slowly eroded his self-belief. From late-night emails to ideas being hijacked, the founder recalled how the boss, who seemed “fine”, harmed his self-confidence over time. Now a leader himself, he is highlighting why true management is about making work feel "lighter" and more focused.
“I once had a boss who never shouted. Never raised their voice. Always seemed… fine. But over time, things started to change. My ideas slowly became their ideas. Late-night emails became normal. ‘Quick check-ins’ turned into constant monitoring. Nothing dramatic. Just small things, every day. And slowly, it chipped away at my confidence,” recalled Chennai-based founder and CEO Karthick Raajha.
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He added, “At the time, I thought this was just how work was. You get a job. You deal with your manager.”
In the following lines, he explained how that notion changed when he became a leader himself. “Then I changed roles. Became a founder myself. Stepped in when it actually mattered. Respected boundaries. Didn’t feel the need to be everywhere, all the time. And suddenly, work felt… lighter. Clearer. More focused.”
This shift made him realise, “A great manager doesn’t just help you grow. They change how you see yourself at work. And that changes everything.”
What did social media say?
An individual commented, “Absolutely, leadership isn’t always loud; sometimes it’s the subtle behaviours that shape (or shrink) someone’s confidence over time. Great managers create clarity, trust, and space to perform, not constant oversight. When people feel respected and empowered, their best work naturally follows.”
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Another expressed, “The real impact of leadership is psychological, not operational. It shapes how people think about their own value and capability. That is what ultimately defines performance.” A third posted, “The scary part is none of it looks toxic in the moment. It’s so subtle you only realise the impact after you step out of it.”
A fourth wrote, “Sometimes you need to take up the challenging roles, and then you realise this is how things work.”
Who is Karthick Raajha?
Karthick Raajha completed his MBA from Anna University, Chennai. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career as a marketing analyst. Over the years, he worked in various job roles across different industries.
He started his own company, Revv Growth, in 2023, where he has also assumed the role of CEO.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More