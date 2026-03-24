Founder recalls how his boss who ‘never shouted’ chipped away at his confidence

Toxic workplaces aren't always about shouting and drama, sometimes, the damage is silent. In a LinkedIn post, a founder shared how a former boss who "never raised their voice" slowly eroded his self-belief. From late-night emails to ideas being hijacked, the founder recalled how the boss, who seemed “fine”, harmed his self-confidence over time. Now a leader himself, he is highlighting why true management is about making work feel "lighter" and more focused. The founder shared his realisation about his former boss in a LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/Karthick Raajha)

“I once had a boss who never shouted. Never raised their voice. Always seemed… fine. But over time, things started to change. My ideas slowly became their ideas. Late-night emails became normal. ‘Quick check-ins’ turned into constant monitoring. Nothing dramatic. Just small things, every day. And slowly, it chipped away at my confidence,” recalled Chennai-based founder and CEO Karthick Raajha.

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He added, “At the time, I thought this was just how work was. You get a job. You deal with your manager.”

In the following lines, he explained how that notion changed when he became a leader himself. “Then I changed roles. Became a founder myself. Stepped in when it actually mattered. Respected boundaries. Didn’t feel the need to be everywhere, all the time. And suddenly, work felt… lighter. Clearer. More focused.”

This shift made him realise, “A great manager doesn’t just help you grow. They change how you see yourself at work. And that changes everything.”