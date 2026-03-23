IITian founder who sold startup at 26 reveals how he spent millions: ‘No flashy cars or watches’

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has revealed how he spent the millions of dollars he made after selling his first startup at the age of 26. Aman Goel sold his first startup, Cogno AI, to Exotel in November 2021. While the exact financial deal value was not publicly disclosed, it was described as a "life-changing" acquisition for the founders. Aman Goel sold his first startup in 2021, when he was just 26 years of age

Now, Goel has revealed in an X post how he upgraded his lifestyle after making millions in the deal.

No flashy cars or watches “In November 2021, I sold my startup to a larger company for millions of dollars. I was 26 years old when this happened,” Goel, a graduate of IIT Bombay, said in his X post.

He claimed that most people, at the age of 26, would have spent the money on fancy cars and luxury watches. That’s not what he did.

“Most people that age would have splurged on flashy cars, watches, or a lifestyle designed to impress. I went a different way,” he wrote. “I chose to upgrade my life with intention, balancing comfort, happiness, and long-term financial freedom.”

Family first One of the first lifestyle upgrades that Goel made was bringing his parents to Mumbai. “The very same year, I brought my parents to live with me in Mumbai,” revealed the entrepreneur, who completed his schooling in Kanpur. Goel is today the CEO and co-founder of Mumbai-based GreyLabs AI.

In his X post, he said that using his money to bring his parents to live with him was one of the best decisions he made.

“Wealth means nothing if the people who matter most aren't around to share it. They still live with me today, and honestly, that's the best decision I've made,” Goel added.

Investing in health The IITian founder also began to focus on his health and overall wellbeing. He hired a fitness coach and lost 15 kgs, while also cutting down on fried food, sugar, and junk food.

(Also read: Indian CEO in US loses 45 kg, shares 4 tips from his weight loss journey that changed his life)

Today, he and his wife get a comprehensive health check-up twice a year. “When you're building aggressively, your body pays the price unless you're deliberate about protecting it,” he opined.