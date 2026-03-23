IITian founder who sold startup at 26 reveals how he spent millions: ‘No flashy cars or watches’
Aman Goel sold his first startup, Cogno AI, to Exotel in 2021. He has now opened up about how he spent the millions he made.
A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has revealed how he spent the millions of dollars he made after selling his first startup at the age of 26. Aman Goel sold his first startup, Cogno AI, to Exotel in November 2021. While the exact financial deal value was not publicly disclosed, it was described as a "life-changing" acquisition for the founders.
Now, Goel has revealed in an X post how he upgraded his lifestyle after making millions in the deal.
No flashy cars or watches
“In November 2021, I sold my startup to a larger company for millions of dollars. I was 26 years old when this happened,” Goel, a graduate of IIT Bombay, said in his X post.
He claimed that most people, at the age of 26, would have spent the money on fancy cars and luxury watches. That’s not what he did.
“Most people that age would have splurged on flashy cars, watches, or a lifestyle designed to impress. I went a different way,” he wrote. “I chose to upgrade my life with intention, balancing comfort, happiness, and long-term financial freedom.”
Family first
One of the first lifestyle upgrades that Goel made was bringing his parents to Mumbai. “The very same year, I brought my parents to live with me in Mumbai,” revealed the entrepreneur, who completed his schooling in Kanpur. Goel is today the CEO and co-founder of Mumbai-based GreyLabs AI.
In his X post, he said that using his money to bring his parents to live with him was one of the best decisions he made.
“Wealth means nothing if the people who matter most aren't around to share it. They still live with me today, and honestly, that's the best decision I've made,” Goel added.
Investing in health
The IITian founder also began to focus on his health and overall wellbeing. He hired a fitness coach and lost 15 kgs, while also cutting down on fried food, sugar, and junk food.
(Also read: Indian CEO in US loses 45 kg, shares 4 tips from his weight loss journey that changed his life)
Today, he and his wife get a comprehensive health check-up twice a year. “When you're building aggressively, your body pays the price unless you're deliberate about protecting it,” he opined.
Buying a house
Instead of splurging on expensive cars and watches, he chose to invest in real estate. Goel revealed that he bought a house in 2022, paid for in full without any loans. The acquisition of Cogno AI by Exotel helped him buy the property.
“I bought a house in 2022. Paid in full. No loans, no financial strain. A lot of people say renting is the smarter move, and they might be right on paper. But owning a home where my parents feel settled and happy? That was worth it for me,” he said in his X post.
A solid support system
Next, Goel and his wife invested the money in building a solid support system with domestic workers, a driver, and a home manager.
Goel, a graduate of IIT Bombay, and his wife, an IIT Kanpur alumna, live together with Goel’s parents. Both Goel and his wife are working to build and scale GreyLabs. With limited time on their hands, they have a number of domestic workers to take care of household chores.
“With both my wife and me running startups, and my parents being senior citizens, we've invested in a strong support system: a home manager, a driver, a cook, and domestic helpers. It keeps life running smoothly so we can focus on what matters,” he said.
(Also read: IITian CEO and wife pay ₹1 lakh a month for home manager: ‘Can afford to pay')
The founder had earlier revealed that his home manager earns a salary of ₹1 lakh per month.
Finally, he said that the money from selling his first startup allows him to take two to three international trips a year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More