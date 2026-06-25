Founder shares emotional toll of employee resignations: 'I didn't leave bed for 3 days'

Employee resignations are often seen as a routine part of business, but for some founders, they can carry an emotional weight that rarely gets discussed. Rachna Baruah, founder of strategic communications firm Madchatter, has now shared an honest account of how losing employees affected her in the early days of building her company.

The founder called entrepreneurship emotionally demanding. (Representational image/Google Gemini)

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In a LinkedIn post, Baruah recalled the heartbreak she experienced when some of her first employees decided to leave for better opportunities. "As a founder, I still remember the heartbreak when my first few employees resigned. They had grown up, moved on to better opportunities and I was ecstatic for them," Baruah wrote.

However, she admitted that there was another side to the story that very few people saw. "But then the quiet flip side that nobody knows of was also that I didn't leave my bed for the next 3 days, face dug into my pillow, somewhere feeling like it was a reflection of me having failed somewhere. As a leader, as a boss, as a human (yes, overthink much?)," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Looking back on nine years of entrepreneurship, she said that accepting resignations without taking them personally has been one of the hardest emotional skills she has had to develop. She said that she now understands that people eventually move on, but still makes an effort to stay in touch with former Madchatter employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking back on nine years of entrepreneurship, she said that accepting resignations without taking them personally has been one of the hardest emotional skills she has had to develop. She said that she now understands that people eventually move on, but still makes an effort to stay in touch with former Madchatter employees. {{/usCountry}}

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"In the last 9 years though, this is one of the tougher and more painful muscles I have had to build - to take resignations from the team at face value and to acknowledge that people will eventually move on. I maintain friendships and try to stay involved with all ex-Madchatter folks, whether they like it or not," she wrote.

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"I assumed by now I had developed somewhat of a rhino skin but some resignations still have the capacity to sucker punch you out of nowhere (despite all the therapy and 'healing') and throw you back to the uncertainty of the 25YO who saw her first flock out of the nest," she added.

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Concluding her post, Baruah called entrepreneurship emotionally demanding and said that she has had to build a mental shield to protect herself from the emotional highs and lows that come with leading a company.

"One of the hardest things I have had to do is to create a shield from the hourly emotional upheavals, for my own sanity. Nobody talks about that in entrepreneurship," she wrote.

(Also Read: ‘Look at my tasks vs bank account’: Gen Z employee resigns with brutally honest email)

Social media reactions

Baruah's post struck a chord with many LinkedIn users, who praised her for sharing a side of the leadership that is rarely discussed publicly.

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One user wrote, "I've never thought about resignations from a founder's perspective. It takes a lot of maturity to celebrate people's growth while managing your own emotions."

"Such a profoundly honest post, Rachna Baruah. Most founders will never admit this publicly, but the emotional compute load of a resignation is massive," commented another.

"The fact that some resignations still affect you isn't a weakness. It's a sign that you've always genuinely cared about the people you've worked with. That's rare, and it's one of the things I admire most about you !!" wrote a third user.

"Someone said that sometimes, the true success of a leader is helping your team outgrow you. It's lovely to know that you still try to be in touch with them after they've moved on. Shows what a wonderful person you are," said another.

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