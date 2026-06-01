Founder takes parents on their first international trip, says it was his ‘I made it in life’ moment

A founder’s emotional video about taking his parents on their first international trip has struck a chord with social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by Abhishek Jha, captures a deeply personal milestone as he speaks about fulfilling a dream he had carried for years.

A founder shared an emotional video as he took his parents abroad for the first time. (Instagram/nofilterabhi)

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(Also read: Woman surprises parents with their first international trip. Watch their wholesome reaction)

In the video, Jha can be seen sharing his happiness from the airport as he prepares to travel abroad with his parents for the first time.

‘Their son has earned this world for them’

Speaking in the video, Jha said, "Just now, the immigration officer asked me, 'Hey, why are you so happy?' and I told them it's my first 'I made it in life' moment. Today, for the very first time, I am taking both of my sweet parents on an international trip, and I can't tell you how I'm feeling. It's going to be the first time they will step outside the country with me, and they are going to see that world which their son has earned for them."

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The video was shared with a caption that read, "The winner takes it all my friend. So you better become a winner for them. This one's for that 16 year old Abhishek Jha who dreamed of giving his parents the world."

Watch the clip here:

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The post resonated with many people who saw the moment as more than just a family trip. For several users, it symbolised the quiet sacrifices of parents and the emotional satisfaction of being able to give something back to them.

(Also read: Google techie gives parents a tour of her workplace, heartfelt video goes viral: ‘This gave me a kind of sukoon’)

Social media reacts

The clip has drawn several emotional reactions. One user wrote, "This is the real definition of success. Nothing feels bigger than making your parents proud." Another said, "The smile on parents’ faces is worth every struggle." A third commented, "This made me emotional. Every child dreams of doing something like this for their parents."

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Many others praised Jha for sharing such a heartfelt moment. One user wrote, "This is not just a trip, this is a lifetime achievement." Another added, "Parents spend their whole lives building our dreams. Taking them along when we rise is the most beautiful feeling." Someone else said, "This is the kind of content we need more of." Another reaction read, "Manifesting this moment for myself and my parents too."

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)