Four-year-old boy steals mom’s car, takes it for a joyride. Police calls him ‘new Max Verstappen’

Police department in Netherlands’s Utrecht in a recent Instagram post dubbed a four-year-old boy as ‘new Max Verstappen’ after the kid stole his mom’s car for a joyride. The department shared a detailed post about where they found the boy and how they came to know that he was the one driving the car. They also added that the boy is unhurt and safe.

Posted in Dutch, the caption, when loosely translated, explains that it all started when the police received a call that a little boy was seen walking down the streets in pajamas and without any shoes. Concerned, the officers rushed to the area and brought the boy back to the police station where he tried sharing about his parents and address while enjoying hot chocolate. The police were confused as to why the boy was outside when they received a call about a car crash near the area where the boy was found. Also, seeing the marks on the kid’s hand, the police suspected that he was the one driving the car.

Eventually, his mother came to the police station and the truth came to light. The police, along with the mom and the kid visited the site of the car crash. There the little one, with a little persuasion from his parents, demonstrated how he opened the car with the key, put it in ignition, started the car, and used the clutch. He also explained that he got down from the car and ran away after crashing it into the parked vehicles. The police concluded their post by adding "Fortunately, this mini driver's adventure has come to an end with a sizzle,"

The police also shared a few images of the kid. Take a look at the post:

Several people took to the comments section to react to the post. Just like this individual whose comment when translated from Dutch read, “Luckily it ended well.” Another expressed, “Oh wow!” A third posted, “Glad that ended without a hitch.”

What are your thoughts on the incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON