Four-year-old girl bakes vacuum cleaner inspired cake for dad’s birthday. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet which show something so beautiful that they leave you both amazed and amused. Just like this clip of a four-year-old girl baking a cake for her dad’s birthday. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile.

Joey, a cake artist, posted the video of her daughter baking the cake on her personal Instagram page. In the bio it also says that the girl name Ellis is “an aspiring 4 years old cake artist.”

“Ellis’ birthday cake for daddy! I asked Ellis what she wanted to make for him. She said a vacuum cake lol. He is addicted to vacuuming and her favourite toy is her vacuum. She said this is the hardest figurine ever. The vacuum topper took her about 1.5 hrs,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 86,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn’t stop commenting about the girl’s amazing skills.

“Okay, that vacuum idea is so cute!” wrote an Instagram user. “I cannot wait to see what her cakes are going to look like when she’s 14 like. Just wow,” posted another. “She's even sweeter than the cakes she makes,” expressed a third. “She is amazing,” commented a fourth.

Did her cake making video leave you impressed, wait till you see the other ones she baked. Just like this one inspired by the movie Turning Red.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

