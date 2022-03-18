Home / Trending / Four-year-old girl bakes vacuum cleaner inspired cake for dad’s birthday. Watch
trending

Four-year-old girl bakes vacuum cleaner inspired cake for dad’s birthday. Watch

The video of the four-year-old girl baking a vacuum cleaner inspired cake for dad’s birthday was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the four-year-old girl baking a vacuum cleaner inspired cake for her dad.(Instagram/@thecakinggirl)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the four-year-old girl baking a vacuum cleaner inspired cake for her dad.(Instagram/@thecakinggirl)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet which show something so beautiful that they leave you both amazed and amused. Just like this clip of a four-year-old girl baking a cake for her dad’s birthday. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile.

Joey, a cake artist, posted the video of her daughter baking the cake on her personal Instagram page. In the bio it also says that the girl name Ellis is “an aspiring 4 years old cake artist.”

“Ellis’ birthday cake for daddy! I asked Ellis what she wanted to make for him. She said a vacuum cake lol. He is addicted to vacuuming and her favourite toy is her vacuum. She said this is the hardest figurine ever. The vacuum topper took her about 1.5 hrs,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 86,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn’t stop commenting about the girl’s amazing skills.

“Okay, that vacuum idea is so cute!” wrote an Instagram user. “I cannot wait to see what her cakes are going to look like when she’s 14 like. Just wow,” posted another. “She's even sweeter than the cakes she makes,” expressed a third. “She is amazing,” commented a fourth.

Did her cake making video leave you impressed, wait till you see the other ones she baked. Just like this one inspired by the movie Turning Red.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out