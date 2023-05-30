Friend thinks man got sweets as MS Dhoni didn’t retire, then this happens

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) incredible win against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 has been a point of chatter on social media. Besides, people are also rejoicing as CSK captain MS Dhoni put an end to all the speculations of him retiring from IPL. “If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up,” said Dhoni in a post-match chat. Expectedly, several people took to social media to celebrate this and some also assumed that their friends must also be celebrating this. Just like this person who when invited by their friend for having sweets thought that they are celebrating the news about Dhoni. However, the story took a funny turn when the friend revealed the real reason behind his celebration.

A screengrab of the WhatsApp chat. (Twitter/@FarziCricketer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thode din aise hi chalega [It will go on like this for a few days],” a Twitter user wrote as they shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation. The conversation shows a man asking his friend to come home for sweets. To which, the friend asks if he is celebrating Dhoni not retiring. In reply, the man says that the celebration is because of his appraisal.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, it has received close to 37,000 views. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated more than 1,500 likes. What are your thoughts on the post? Did it make you chuckle?

The video was shared on May 20. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Chatni ka tika,” joked an Instagram user. “I want this,” joined another. “I miss being there,” added a third. “I am going to do this,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few argued that how someone can come to India from a foreign country by train. While answering to one such comment, Rusia shared, “Pehle Delhi land ki thi or fir Delhi se Gwalior train se.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON