Friends perfectly recreate hook steps from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang at wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan has turned into a massive hit. Besides fans sharing their love for the film, social media is filled with videos showing people recreating hook steps from the various dance numbers of the movie. One such video has wowed people and it shows a group of friends dancing to Besharam Rang at a wedding. Their synchronised performance may leave you amazed too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared on an Instagram page called Twisters Wedding Choreography. “Tag your squad,” they wrote and posted the clip. The video opens to show a group of men waiting at the corner of a stage at a wedding. Within moments, they enter the stage and show their amazing performance.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than two million views and gone viral. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Awesome boys you nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Next level performance,” commented another. “Wow. Loved it,” expressed a third. Many shared their reactions through fire emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?