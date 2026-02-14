From ₹12 to ₹15,000 crore empire: Meet the ‘Diamond King’ who gifts cars, homes to employees

Savji Dholakia operates on a simple yet transformative belief that giving is the purest way to receive. The founder of Hari Krishna Exporters has made headlines for years by reducing his profit margin to "share the pie" with his employees. From mass-gifting cars to building lakes for parched villages, Dholakia’s quiet but loud impact serves as a masterclass in social entrepreneurship and compassionate leadership. Surat businessman Savji Dholakia, who is known as the “Diamond King of India”. (Instagram/@kamiya_jani)

In a conversation with Kamiya Jani, Dholakia opened up about his life, his motto, and his journey in building a business empire.

Why the expensive gifts? Dholakia, who runs a diamond export firm in Surat, has been known to gift cars, flats, and pieces of jewellery to his employees, especially during Diwali.

In an Instagram post, Jani wrote that Dholakia believes that “giving is the purest way of receiving.” He also believes that when someone reduces their own profit to share with their people, then “magic happens.”

Fondly known as the Diamond King of India, Dholakia said that his lavish gifts for his employees are meant to make them happy so they can give their best not just in their work but in life too.