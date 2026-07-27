From blaming others to taking credit: Hyderabad woman shares 10 workplace behaviours to avoid

A Hyderabad-based corporate professional has shared a list of workplace behaviours that employees should avoid, saying these seemingly common habits can affect both individual performance and professional relationships.

A Hyderabad corporate professional listed unprofessional behaviours employees should avoid at the workplace. (Instagram/gushihehehehehehe)

(Also read: ‘Hard workers only get more work’: Man shares 14 ‘toxic’ workplace habits he says actually work)

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The woman, who goes by the name Gushi on Instagram, posted a video highlighting actions that may make an employee appear unprofessional. The text overlaid on the video read, “Unprofessional behaviour you do that effect your performance.”

Workplace habits employees should avoid

In the caption accompanying the clip, Gushi listed several behaviours that could negatively affect an employee’s image at work.

“Never do this at your workplace: taking credit for someone else’s work, missing deadlines and making excuses, blaming others instead of owning your mistakes, gossiping more than actually working, interrupting people while they are speaking, being rude or disrespectful to colleagues, always being late and leaving early, taking excessively long lunch or break hours, taking loud personal calls on the office floor, and leaving your desk messy with coffee cups, food, and clutter,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Her suggestions covered a range of issues, including accountability, punctuality, workplace etiquette, communication and maintaining a clean working environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her suggestions covered a range of issues, including accountability, punctuality, workplace etiquette, communication and maintaining a clean working environment. {{/usCountry}}

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While some habits, such as taking credit for another person’s work or blaming colleagues for mistakes, can affect trust within a team, frequent delays and excuses may raise questions about an employee’s reliability. Similarly, interrupting others or speaking disrespectfully can make collaboration difficult and create an uncomfortable working environment.

(Also read: 'My CEO texted me for leaving 10 minutes early': Gen Z employee questions workplace culture)

The creator also advised employees to avoid spending more time gossiping than working and taking unnecessarily long lunch breaks. She further mentioned loud personal calls and cluttered desks as behaviours that could be considered inappropriate in a shared office space.

Social media users react

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The video received several reactions, with many viewers agreeing with the points raised by Gushi. One user also asked whether employees should avoid speaking much while at work.

“Gushi ji, I really appreciate you sharing this. I have one question: Is it better to stay quiet and not speak much while working in the office?” the person asked.

Responding to the question, the creator clarified that employees did not need to remain completely silent. “No, you don’t have to remain silent, but you should be mindful of the words you use while speaking,” she replied.

Another viewer supported her advice and commented, “Yes, I agree with you.” A second person wrote, “This is true,” while another reacted, “Absolutely correct.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)