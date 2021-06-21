From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

International Yoga Day is being celebrated today and social media is flooded with posts about this special day. While some are sharing the benefits of Yoga, many are posting photos and videos of themselves showing their favorite asanas. Among these, many have also posted hilarious tweets describing Shavasana as their favorite asana. Zomato too posted a tweet on this and it left many giggling.

In their tweet, Zomato made a hilarious connection between the resting pose and a delicious plate of Chhole Bhature. Wondering what this connection may be? Take a look at Zomato’s tweet:

Do you agree with this hilarious post? Many on Twitter do. The post, since being shared some two hours ago, has collected over 600 likes and several comments.

From agreeing with the share to posting pictures of other delicious dishes that act the same way, here's what people posted.

"I prefer pav bhaji," shared an individual. "You forgot lassi," wrote another.

What do you think about this tweet?