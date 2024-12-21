From scratch to real estate: The Indian family that built an empire in Hawaii

In 1915, Jhamandas Watumull, a 29-year-old Indian entrepreneur, arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, to establish a retail shop for his import business. Along with his partner Dharamdas, he registered the business under the name Watumull & Dharamdas on Hotel Street. The store specialised in selling exotic Eastern goods, including silks, brassware, ivory crafts, and other unique items. Gulab Watumull's father, Jhamandas, began the family business in Honolulu in 1915.(Flickr)

Tragedy struck in 1916 when Dharamdas succumbed to cholera. This prompted Jhamandas to invite his brother Gobindram to manage the Honolulu store while he oversaw business operations in Manila. Over the years, the brothers travelled frequently between India and Hawaii, strengthening their enterprise, reported the BBC.

The growth of the Watumull Business

The Watumull brothers renamed the business East India Store after Gobindram took charge in Hawaii. The company grew into a department store with branches across Hawaii and parts of Asia. In 1937, Gobindram constructed the Watumull Building in Waikiki to serve as the company headquarters. By 1957, the business had expanded into a multimillion-dollar empire with 10 stores, apartments, and various commercial properties.

The East India Store played a significant role in popularising the iconic “Aloha shirt.” In 1936, Gobindram’s sister-in-law Elsie Jensen created designs featuring Hawaiian motifs like hibiscus flowers, tropical fish, and gardenias. These designs were handblocked onto silk in Japan and became commercially successful. The shirts were embraced by tourists and even Hollywood stars like Loretta Young and Lana Turner.

A shift toward real estate

As Hawaii became a global tourist destination, the Watumulls diversified their business. They purchased the Royal Hawaiian Manufacturing Company and introduced matching family Aloha wear. Over time, the company transitioned into real estate, with its last retail store closing in 2020. In 2023, Watumull Properties acquired a major marketplace spanning over 205,000 square feet.

The Watumull brothers faced significant challenges due to restrictive U.S. immigration laws. Gobindram’s wife, Ellen Jensen, lost her citizenship under the Cable Act after marrying him in 1922. She later regained it in 1931 after advocating for legal reforms. Gobindram became a U.S. citizen in 1946 following a change in naturalisation laws for Indians. Jhamandas obtained citizenship in 1961 after permanently relocating to Hawaii.

The Watumull family contributed significantly to education, arts, and Indian independence. Gobindram supported India’s freedom movement and hosted prominent leaders in his Los Angeles home. The family’s foundation sponsored lectures by Dr. S. Radhakrishnan in the U.S. and facilitated the creation of India’s first birth control clinics. They also funded numerous educational and cultural programs in Hawaii and India.

The Watumull family remains deeply rooted in Hawaii, where their name is synonymous with philanthropy and progress. JD Watumull, the current president of the family’s company, emphasised their commitment to the Hawaiian Islands, stating, “The Hawaiian Islands continue to be our family’s focus today and in the future.”

