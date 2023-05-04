From slippery to safe: How a Mumbai traffic cop used sand to save vehicles from slipping

In the past week, several states in India have experienced cold winds and rainfall in what is supposed to be the hottest month of the year. Due to this change in weather, many people had difficulties commuting to school, college, work and other places. Several had to face long hours of traffic and many vehicles even suffered on slippery roads. So, when a traffic police officer from Mumbai recognised the issue, he quickly jumped on it and solved the problem. Mumbai traffic police spreading sand on the road.(Twitter/@Vaibhav Parmar)

"Appreciation Post. Today at Bhandup Pumping signal, many bikes were slipping due to rain, one traffic officer called the fire brigade but didn't wait, he himself started covering the road with dust to make sure safety of commuters. Salute to the man," wrote Vaibhav Parmar on Twitter. Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture of the cop spreading sand on the road.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 1000 times. The post has also received various comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Hatts off to @MumbaiPolice, you guys are simply awesome anytime anywhere." A second added, "Thanks for this post of a good human being... Appreciate it." A third expressed, "Excellent work."