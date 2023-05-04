From Virat Kohli's stickers to RCB flag: Swiggy delivery agent goes viral for supporting RCB

Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 has gripped the country by storm, and people are witnessing exciting matches every other day. Not only that, several fans and followers of cricket are even going above and beyond to support their favorite teams. Now, a video going viral shows a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan and his love for the team.

Swiggy agent decks his bike with RCB stickers.(Twitter/@Pulkit )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Pulkit shared a video of a Swiggy delivery executive. The video shows the man's bike covered with stickers of cricketers who play for RCB. Moreover, the man also has two flags of the team decked on the bike handle. In the video, he can be heard saying that he is a fan of RCB and loves watching Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. He also says as AB de Villiers is not in this season of IPL, he misses him. Pulkit, in the post's caption, wrote, "Probably the biggest RCB fan."

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Swiggy iss bande ko at least bonus me RCB ke match ki free ticket hi dedo please." Another added, "Rcb fanbase is on another level." A third posted, "He is soooo sweett yaar."