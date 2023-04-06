Man claims 5 Swiggy delivery agents rush to lift amid IPL 2023, pic goes viral

Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 is here, and people around the country are watching the matches enthusiastically. The league has created a buzz as ten Indian city-based teams fight for the prized trophy. But what's a good match if there is nothing to munch? Several people order various food items while watching nail-biting matches. Now, a picture showing five Swiggy delivery executives together has gone viral on Twitter. Swiggy delivery agents in an elevator.(Twitter/@kadaipaneeeer)

Twitter user Shubh wrote, "No. of Swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is," as he shared the picture. The image shows five Swiggy delivery agents in an elevator. Each of them is holding a food packet in their hand.

Take a look at the post below:

This picture was shared on April 02. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3,000 times and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "And how quickly one finishes the food is indirectly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is." A second posted, "I'm sure the guys in the back are checking the score." "A meet-up we didn't expect," added a third.