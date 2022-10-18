Home / Trending / Swiggy delivery agent helps clear up traffic, netizens hail him as a hero

Swiggy delivery agent helps clear up traffic, netizens hail him as a hero

Published on Oct 18, 2022

In a recent video, a Swiggy delivery agent was help seen clearing up the traffic.

Swiggy delivery agent helps clear traffic.(LinkedIn/@SrijitNayar)
ByVrinda Jain

The festivities have begun, and people are travelling to all their friends and relatives to celebrate this time. Due to this, many cities are witnessing hour-long traffic jams. Recently, a Swiggy delivery agent has been gaining popularity online for acting as a traffic cop and clearing traffic jams. Srijit Nayar, a LinkedIn user, shared a video of the Swiggy executive assisting fellow car drivers in dealing with heavy traffic. In the video shared by Nayar the Swiggy delivery executive was guiding and helping out people in the middle of the traffic.

Nayar also wrote in the post that he had been stuck in traffic for 30-minutes and suddenly saw the cars move. After seeing the traffic move because of the help of the delivery, Nayar called him a 'hero.'

Take a look at his post here:

Srijit Nayyar shared a video of the Swiggy delivery executive.(LinkedIn/@SrijitNayyar)
Since this post was shared on the social media site, it has been liked more than 2,000 likes and has several comments as well. Even, Swiggy reacted to the video and wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear Swiggy jackets!" Another person commented, "Heroes are always born to Lead. Like Swiggy heroes, they can lead and feed the people." Someone even said, "Heros are always in many ways for making smile on individuals surrounding them." Some other users have commented and said that the delivery agent is doing 'great work.'

