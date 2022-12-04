Fugitive comments on police’s ‘most wanted’ Facebook post. Then this happens

“We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!”, this is what a police department wrote while sharing a story of how a comment on a Facebook post led to the arrest of a fugitive who had two outstanding warrants. There is a possibility that the post by Rockdale County Sheriff's Office will leave you chuckling like it is doing for the netizens.

“Special thanks to our Fugitive Unit for being active and efficiently apprehending Mr. Spaulding who has 2 warrants for Felony Violation of Probation. Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant,” they added in the post. Also, the department shared a screenshot that shows how the fugitive commented on a Facebook post by the department that eventually led to his arrest.

Under the department’s list for most wanted criminals, Spaulding wrote, “How about me.” The sheriff’s office soon dropped a reply and shared, “You are correct, you have two warrants, we are on the way.”

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1,900 likes and counting. It has further prompted people to post different comments.

“Wow!! Now if the others would do this too. One for the record books for sure,” wrote a Facebook user. “Hahaha, so funny… he literally gave himself up… can't believe he did it,” expressed another. “You couldn't even make this up if you had to. This is pure gold,” shared a third.

