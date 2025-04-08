Games of Thrones creator George RR Martin cried after meeting dire wolves, reveals co-founder

A US-based startup has taken the internet by storm after claiming that it has brought back an extinct species over 10,000 years after it disappeared. The de-extinction startup has been trying to bring back more ancient animals like the Woolly Mammoth and the Dodo in hopes that through they can help the ecosystem. George R R Martin met the de-extinct dire wolves created by Colossal Biosciences(File)

Three dire wolf puppies -- named Remus, Romulus and Khaleesi -- have been cloned by the startup using genetic editing derived from a complete dire wolf genome, reconstructed from ancient DNA found in fossils dating back 11,500 and 72,000 years.

The animals were made famous by the fantasy TV series Game of Thrones, based on the works of author George RR Martin. Photos of the wolf puppies on the Iron Throne from the series also went viral on social media.

George RR Martin meets dire wolves

In an interview with CBR, Colossal co-founder Ben Lamm claimed that the dire wolves made an impact on Martin who had an emotional reaction to the puppies.

Martin, who some social media posts claimed is also an investor in Colossal Biosciences, had met the wolves prior to their birth being made public. Lamm said that he invited the Games of Thrones creator to come meet the wolves.

"I did fly George out to meet the Wolves, and he cried! He completely cried. He said this was like one of the greatest things that he's ever seen," he said.

Describing the dire wolves, Lamm said that they behaved like puppies inititally. "I'd say initially that they were more playful and kind of more puppy-like up until recently. Now they're acting more like wolves, he said.

The co-founder explained that they are slowly exhibiting wolf-like behaviours and a 10-person team monitors their growth closely. "They're getting to the point that I wouldn't try to pet them or anything anymore," he added.