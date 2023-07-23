Gen Z intern demands 5-hour work shifts, 40-50k stipend. Tweet sparks chatter online

In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, striking a healthy work-life balance is more vital than ever. So, when a Gen Z intern appeared for an interview, he prioritised work-life balance. Not only did he demand fewer working hours but also a competitive stipend, keeping the cost of living in mind. After their meeting, the interviewer shared these details on Twitter, and it sparked a discussion about the future of work.

A woman shared how a Gen Z intern demanded fewer work hours with a competitive stipend.(Representational Image: Unsplash/wocintechchat)

“I was interviewing a Gen Z intern today and he says he is looking for work-life balance with not more than 5 hours of work. Doesn’t like the MNC culture so wants to work at a startup. Also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work,” wrote Twitter user Sameera. According to her Twitter bio, she heads People Success at a company called inFeedo.

Take a look at the tweet about the GenZ intern interviewed:

The tweet was shared on July 19. It has since then collected over 7.6 lakh views and more than 6,000 likes. The share has also garnered more than 6,000 retweets. Many even expressed their thoughts in the post’s comments section.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the tweet on work-life balance:

An individual commented, “Interesting take! I love the fact that they are setting up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees. He will learn a couple of things with time. Nothing to laugh about here.” Another expressed, “I love the Gen Z for the most part. Millennials spend too long hustling that there’s no life left.” “So true! Just met a young cousin who rejected a ‘9-5’ because it interrupted his ‘prime gaming hours’. The future is fascinating!” posted a third. A fourth exclaimed, “How come people are so frank in interviews nowadays!”

“Embracing new perspectives! It’s inspiring to see Gen Z prioritising work-life balance and seeking a fulfilling environment. Wishing them the best in finding the perfect fit,” shared a Twitter user. Another remarked, “The era of being wedded to your job is over, and it’s good that this is happening. You need to have a life beyond your job.” A third wrote, “Well not only this, in three months he will quit all of a sudden after training and say ‘maza nahi aa raha hai (I am not enjoying this)’.”

