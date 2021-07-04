Home / Trending / German Ambassador to India posts about Delhi petrol pump run solely by women, tweet wins hearts
The image shows Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, with employees of a petrol pump managed solely by women.(Twitter/@@AmbLindnerIndia)
German Ambassador to India posts about Delhi petrol pump run solely by women, tweet wins hearts

Tweet by Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India, prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
A tweet by Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India, has sparked a chatter among people on Twitter. Lindner took to the micro-blogging site to share a post about a petrol pump in Delhi which is managed solely by women. His post has also prompted people to share appreciative comments.

“Have you heard about all-women petrol stations in Delhi? Well, here is maybe the one known to most - Bharat Petroleum @BPCLimited Shantipath run solely by women (22 in 3 shifts). Great talking to them! All so friendly, professional with warm smiles. Nothing women can’t do!” he tweeted. The post is complete with a few images of the employees of the said place.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, the post has already gathered nearly 800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Mr. Ambassador, you truly are one of a kind in your profession. Germany and India are quite lucky to have you serve. Best wishes to you!” wrote a Twitter user.

“This is true India which world needs to know. Thank you for showcasing it for us! Btw pleasant view of Red Ambassador driven by a Hon. Ambassador,” commented another. A few others too showcased their appreciation for the German Ambassador to India’s car that is visible in the pictures.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Walter J Lindner?

Story Saved
