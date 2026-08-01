German woman accidentally calls golgappa ‘Tolgappa’. Internet finds it adorable

Trying local food is often one of the most memorable parts of travelling, and one German woman's first taste of golgappa has left Instagram users smiling. The light hearted clip captures her excitement as she attempts to pronounce the popular Indian street food's name, only to end up calling it "Tolgappa" instead.
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The adorable mix up, followed by her genuine reaction after tasting the snack, has won hearts online, with many people praising her enthusiasm and love for Indian food.
‘She called it Tolgappa’
The video was shared on Instagram by the page @carinaxaman. The caption reads, "She called it 'Tolgappa'. First time trying golgappa!"
In the video, the woman is seen standing in front of a golgappa cart, getting ready to try the famous street food. As she attempts to say its name, she accidentally calls it "Tolgappa". She then picks up a golgappa, while her partner reminds her to eat it in one go.
Taking a bite, she appears to thoroughly enjoy the experience and says, "Indian food is really good." Her genuine reaction and cheerful expression have made the clip a hit on social media.
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Taking a bite, she appears to thoroughly enjoy the experience and says, "Indian food is really good." Her genuine reaction and cheerful expression have made the clip a hit on social media.
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Check out the full video below:
Internet reacts
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The wholesome video quickly won people over, with many filling the comments section with heart emojis and warm messages. While several viewers found her pronunciation of "Tolgappa" adorable, others welcomed her to the world of Indian street food.
It was not just the funny mix up that made the video so popular. People also loved how enthusiastically she embraced a new food and culture. Her genuine smile and appreciation for Indian cuisine turned a simple first taste of golgappa into a moment that resonated with viewers online.
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.