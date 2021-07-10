Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicles’ as summer treat, video is too cute to handle

Get ready to say “aww” because there is a possibility that this video of the giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji will make you say that word not just once but repeatedly. Smithsonian's National Zoo took to Instagram to share the sweet video.

“Are you enjoying a summer treat like giant panda Xiao Qi Ji? There’s nothing more refreshing for the pandas on a hot day than fruitsicles!” reads a part of the caption they shared along with the video. In the next few lines, they also shared that the refreshing treats are prepared using frozen apple juice and water.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being posted some 12 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions to the video.

“I know this is said a lot but how are they even real. They’re like Winnie the Pooh with a black and white coat on,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fact: all littles love popsicles. (All littles and most bigs.)” shared another. “He did great trying to eat his own fruitie today, often mama Mei's tastes better to him! He is just the sweetest bear, I love him so!!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video? Do you think it is cute too?

