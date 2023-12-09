Girl sleeps with a snake coiled around her, pets it. People call it ‘dangerous’

A video of a girl snuggling with one of her pets has left people scared. Why? Her pet is not a dog or a cat or even a guinea pig, it is a huge snake. The clip shows how the girl not only lets the snake coil around her but pets it too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the girl named Ariana. The bio of the page reads, “Just a girl and her passion for snakes.” The page is filled with videos of the girl’s interactions with different snakes.

“Good morning from me and Megatron, my super cool Boelens python! We just had the best snuggle time ever! Megatron is so shiny and pretty, and I love how he curls up! Isn’t he just the most amazing snake ever? #MorningSnuggles #BoelensPython #SnakeLove,” reads the caption posted along with the video of the girl snuggling a snake.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 11.8 million views. The post has also collected tons of likes and comments. While some shared they would never try something like this, a few expressed their concerns and said that snuggling with a snake can be dangerous.

What did Instagram users say about this snake video?

“That thing is dangerous. It may eat you one day,” expressed an Instagram user. “What if it wraps around your neck while you're asleep?” added another. “This is legit my darkest nightmare,” joined a third. “This makes me so uncomfortable,” wrote a fourth.