‘Insane’: Man kisses deadly cobra on the head. Watch

Many would run away after seeing a snake, but not Mike Holston who loves spending time with such dangerous reptiles. He often shares videos of him getting close to the wildlife. In a recent video, he was seen kissing a cobra on its head. (Also Read: Snake hides inside woman's toilet, people call it a 'nightmare') Snapshot of the man kissing the snake on its head. (Instagram/@MikeHolston)

The video opens to show a cobra with its head up. Holston slowly gets close to the snake and plants a kiss on its head. He backs up almost immediately - even before the cobra could react to this unexpected situation. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “It carries enough venom to kill a 10,000 lb elephant in 1 bite.”

Watch this video of Mike Holston kissing the snake on its head here:

This post was shared on August 13. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The share has also received over 24,000 likes. Many people expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at what people are saying about this video of cobra here:

An individual wrote, "It’s time we start praying for you, 'cause this is very risky’." A second posted, "You are the real Tarzan." A third commented, "Insane bro, most people wouldn’t dare even if they got paid to do it." "You forgot to be scared, my guy," joked a fourth. A fifth said, “That looks crazy, why did you do it?” A sixth shared, "That’s crazy, taking wildlife to another level!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON