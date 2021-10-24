Girl tries singing Manike Mage Hithe, her adorable performance wins hearts

Unless you have been staying away from social media, chances are you have seen at least one post related to the popular Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe. Sung by singer and songwriter Yohani, the Internet is filled with various kinds of videos related to the song. While some videos show people dancing to the song, others capture them trying to recreate the hit number with a twist. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it involves a very adorable three-year-old kid named Alaia Ceylon. The clip shows the little one trying to sing the popular song.

The girl’s mother Liza Anne Nimalachandra shared the video on her Instagram page. “Alaia Ceylon’s cover version of “Manike Mage Hithe. Alaia is a huge fan of Yohani, probably one of the youngest too,” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away anything more, so take a look at the video to enjoy the cute performance:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 5,500 views. It has also gathered various reactions.

“She is just too adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cutie,” posted another. “So cute,” shared a third. A few also posted heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

