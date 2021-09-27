Home / Trending / Soulful rendition of Manike Mage Hithe using flute will stun you. Watch
The image is taken from the video of Manike Mage Hithe using flute.(Instagram@/naveenkumarflute)
Soulful rendition of Manike Mage Hithe using flute will stun you. Watch

The video shows flautist Naveen Kumar's amazing rendition of Manike Mage Hithe.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Are you a regular user of the Internet? Then there is a possibility you have heard the Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe. It is a song that has gone crazy viral. In fact, there are numerous renditions of the song that have flooded the various social media platforms. This video of flautist Naveen Kumar is an inclusion to that list. The clip shows his soulful rendition of the song using a flute.

Kumar shared the video on his personal Instagram page. "Manike Mage Hithe. A lot of you have asked me to listen to this beautiful Sri Lankan song by @yohanimusic. On public demand here is flute version of the song for you guys," he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 12,000 views. The post has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“I am from southern Sri Lanka, it is really nice to hear this song from you," wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” shared another. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

