Girls dance to Kala Chashma inside an indoor volleyball court, video goes viral

Published on Aug 29, 2022 06:35 PM IST

The viral video shows girls dancing to Kala Chashma inside an indoor volleyball court.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows girls dancing to Kala Chashma inside an indoor volleyball court. (Instagram/@_wholesomememeworld)
ByArfa Javaid

The hit Bollywood track Kala Chashma, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, from the film Baar Baar Dekho has been a fan favourite since its release. And numerous videos on the Internet showcase people grooving to the famous number. Just like this video on the Internet that showcases girls grooving to Kala Chashma. The video has gone crazy viral on the Internet and is sure to lift your mood.

The video was posted on Instagram by the page that uses the username _wholesomememeworld. It has been credited to a TikTok user, liv_opstad. The electrifying video shows a group of girls grooving to the song inside a volleyball court.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared on August 12, has received more than 4.8 million views. It has also received over 5.4 lakh likes and a flurry of comments.

"Dayymm," read a comment. "Didn't see that coming," posted another with a fire emoticon. "We as Indians approve. You guys won," wrote a third. "That was such a good set," shared a fourth.

An Instagram user expressed, "She takes the crown. This is really the best one lol." "How many times did you watch this? Yes," enquired another.

