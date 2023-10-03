Girl's hair gets tangled in Ferris wheel mast in Gujarat. Watch

During a local fair in Gujarat, a girl's hair got caught in one of the masts of a Ferris wheel while she was riding it. The incident was captured on camera, and a video of it has been going viral on social media.

Snapshot of the girl who got her hair trapped in the mast of a Ferris wheel. (Instagram/@amazingdwarka)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a girl sitting on the Ferris wheel with her hair stuck in the mast. Four men are trying to detangle her locks from the wheel. One of the men can be seen holding the girl's head while the other two cut it out to free her. Several onlookers can be seen standing below and look shocked by the incident. (Also Read: 55-year-old dies after falling from the Ferris wheel in Noida)

This video was shared on Instagram by the handle @amazingdwarka. According to this Instagram page, the incident occurred at Lok Mela in Khambhalia.

Watch the video of the men trying to free the girl's hair from the Ferris wheel here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on September 21. Since being shared, it has been viewed 25.7 million times. The share also has several likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share how horrifying the incident looked.

Take a look at what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Holy shit, thank God it didn't get worse."

A second said, "One should never be careless on these rides. Hopefully, she is okay now."

"Please keep arms and legs inside the cabin while the ride is in motion. Oh, and hair!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "Never ever sit with your hair open on a ride. It can turn out to be dangerous like this."

A fifth commented, "These types of rides are the worst. They are very dangerous. There is no safety, anything can happen."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Oh my God, new fear unlocked," expressed a sixth.

A seventh added, "Whenever sitting on a ride, please be careful. This much carelessness is not good."

Several others were stunned to watch the incident. Many reacted using shocked emojis.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON