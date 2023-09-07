55-year-old dies after falling from the Ferris wheel in Noida

A 55-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was severely injured after they fell from a moving 50 feet high Ferris wheel at a fair in Noida’s Sector 39 Som Bazar, on Wednesday night, police said. Police said that it is suspected that they were riding the Ferris wheel when the cabin suddenly jerked, causing them to fall to the ground, police said, adding that the granddaughter escaped with no injuries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to police, the woman, identified as Usha, a resident of Sadarpur was with her daughter-in-law, Shalu, and granddaughter when the accident happened. It is suspected that they were riding the Ferris wheel when the cabin suddenly jerked, causing them to fall to the ground, police said, adding that the granddaughter escaped with no injuries.

Sub-inspector Sohanveer Singh, in charge of the Sadarpur police outpost, said, “On Wednesday night, Usha, along with her daughter-in-law Shalu, 30, and granddaughter, left home to visit a fair traditionally organized every year in Som Bazar. During their visit, the trio boarded a swing of the Ferris wheel around 9 pm.”

He further said, “While the Ferris wheel was in motion and descending, the trio fell from the moving wheel. Promptly, residents came to their aid, and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital. From there, they were referred to another private hospital, where Usha was declared dead on arrival.”

Police said that Usha likely succumbed to internal injuries, as no superficial injuries were visible on her body. Meanwhile, her daughter-in-law, who suffered a hip fracture, is undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, Additional DCP Noida said, “Following the incident, all rides at the fair were halted. During the investigation, it was revealed that the incident occurred due to a technical fault in the Ferris wheel. A case has been registered against the fair’s organizer, Jitendra Nagar, and the Ferris wheel operator, Ayub, under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station.”

