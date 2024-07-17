Girls top Noida college's Google, Microsoft internships, with 1 lakh stipend. Viral post

At the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, women students swept most of the lucrative internships. A photograph going viral online shows the summer internships statistics from the Noida college, and it has left social media users with mixed feelings. A picture showing the top 16 internships.(Reddit)

Most of the top internships - including two positions at Google and at least seven at Microsoft - were bagged by women students of the college. The picture appears to show one lone male student in the top 16 internships for the upcoming year.

According to the picture, which first surfaced on Reddit, two women students of Noida’s Jaypee Institute of Information Technology managed to get internships at Google paying ₹1.23 lakh as stipend. Six other female students bagged Microsoft internships paying ₹1.25 lakh.

The best-paying internship at Atlassian was also bagged by a woman, who will now earn ₹1.30 lakh as stipend.

After being posted on Reddit, the picture reached social media platform X.

A brewing controversy?

On both the platforms, the recruitment of women proved controversial.

“Being born a man is a curse in this country,” one Reddit user opined. “Companies need to maintain their gender ratio to look good in public and maintain their share price. So they take women who are capable enough to join even if they don’t need them. For men they only select if they really need you,” another Reddit user said.

Many more slammed it as diversity hiring and called it a rigged system partial towards women.

This narrative was countered by several X users. “When women achieve something and men prove to be incompetent losers they imply that women have somehow scammed their way to success. Like there’s no end to their whining and playing victim,” one person wrote.

“How the turntables. now you know what women were going through for centuries,” another quipped.

HT.com has reached out to the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology for a statement. This report will be updated if the institute responds.