 Github CEO visits Bengaluru's Brigade Road, recreates 16-year-old throwback photo
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Github CEO visits Bengaluru’s Brigade Road, recreates 16-year-old throwback photo

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 13, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Github CEO Thomas Dohmke termed India as his “new home away from home”.

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke revisited the iconic Brigade Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday, capturing a moment in the same spot where he stood 16 years ago.

Github CEO Thomas Dohmke was in Bengaluru this week. (X/@ashtom)
Github CEO Thomas Dohmke was in Bengaluru this week. (X/@ashtom)

“Sixteen years later, I had to stop by Brigade Road on my way back home,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Thomas Dohmke, who was in India this week, went on to quote Mahatma Gandhi and added that he is leaving the country “more optimistic than ever” of how human progress can be accelerated when one embraces new frontiers of technology.

“I dearly love this country, a new home away from home. I promise, I’ll be back soon,” he said.

Dohmke had earlier shared a nostalgic throwback photo from Brigade Road from when he visited India back in 2008.



News / Trending / Github CEO visits Bengaluru’s Brigade Road, recreates 16-year-old throwback photo
