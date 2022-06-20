Golden retriever becomes nanny for tiny human, video shows his struggles. Watch

Seeing children bonding with their pets is quite a delight. And this video posted on Instagram captures this adorable bond between a kid and his doggo. The video shows a kid named Eric playing with his dog Maui, who also acts as his nanny. The hilarious video captures the struggles of the doggo nanny and may leave you saying “aww”.

The video opens to show the golden retriever sitting and looking into the camera. The text on the screen reads, “some of Maui’s daily struggles as the ‘nanny dog’”.

Following this, the video shows a sequence of things Maui deals with on a daily basis. This includes being forced to wear sunglasses at night and getting random “jabs” from his human brother’s toy medical kit. Maui also becomes a canvas for his brother to test his new stickers on. He is also given a “mossoge” by the kid.

“Get a child they said, golden retriever is the best nanny dog they said. And Maui definitely lived up to the this expectation,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video was shared three days ago on @maui_thegoldenpup’s Instagram page. It has since gathered over 40,000 likes. Many Instagram users have shared their reaction to the video in the comment section of the post.

“Makes my heart happy seeing them,” an Instagram user posted. Another shared, “I love their relationship!”

“It’s not easy being a nanny, is it Maui?” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts about this video and Maui, the nanny?