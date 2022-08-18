Golden Retriever brings ball every time its pooch friend passes its house. Watch

Are you looking for a pet video? Are you looking for a video to boost your spirits? If the answers to the questions mentioned earlier are yes, then a clip that captures a sweet bond between two Golden Retriever dogs might help. "Cutest friendship you've ever seen," read the caption posted alongside the video. The video is too cute to miss out on. It may also make you say 'aww'.

An Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever dog named Lady shared the video. The page has over 2.7 lakh followers on the meta-owned platform who look forward to daily content featuring the dog. The video opens with a woman saying, "Our neighbour's dog brings a ball to my dog every time we pass their house." It then shows a Golden Retriever dog giving a ball to its pooch friend Lady, another Golden Retriever dog whose catching skills are not on point.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared 18 hours ago, the video has garnered more than 1.1 lakh views and nearly 19,000 likes. The share has also received several comments.

"The friendship we didn't know we needed," read a comment from a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Sterling Newton. "So sweet," read another response from a Mini Dachshund dog named Bruno with a heart emoticon. "Aww, has lady mastered the catch," a third comment from a doggo page on Instagram.

An Instagram user wrote, "Bringing the ball - sweetness. Catching the ball - legendary." "That's just so sweet. Sharing!!" expressed another with several emoticons. A third shared, "Cutest furrendship I've ever seen." "It looks like they think they're long lost siblings. So adorable!" a fourth Insta user commented.