Golden Retriever dog chooses between broccoli and celery in funny video. Watch

When it comes to eating healthy, it might become quite difficult for both human beings and their little pets to follow through with it. And in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral, one gets to see this choice of eating healthy being made by the most adorable Golden Retriever dog. The video opens to show the dog in frame as it gets prepared to choose between two very healthy foods - a floret of broccoli and a piece of celery. The video was originally shared on a page that is dedicated to three cute dogs, one of whom can be seen in this video.

As the video progresses, one gets to see the human of this dog make it taste both of these food items first. Once this is done, the dog is free to choose between these two healthy food options that are made available to it. And in the funniest way, viewers find out which of the two foods this adorable pooch prefers over the other. The video has been captioned with, “This or that?”

Take a look at the video right here:

Posted on September 7, this video has received over 69,000 likes on it already.

“The dog has spoken, broccoli is better,” commented an Instagram user. “He wasn’t sure which one he hated more,” hilariously pointed out another individual. “He licked that first one with such attitude,” remarked a third.