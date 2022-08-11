Golden Retriever jumps out of parked car to help humans push it. Watch

Dogs often try to help their pet parents. When captured and shared online, such moments leave people chuckling and even saying aww. Just like a situation this video captures which has now turned into a source of entertainment for many on Reddit. The video shows the way a Golden Retriever tries helping its humans.

“Golden retriever getting out of stalled truck to help push it up the driveway,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two people pushing a vehicle into a driveway. Within moments, the dog jumps out from the car and joins the humans. Though the pooch doesn’t end up doing much but it is the fur ball’s good intentions which have won people over.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Those guys probably lost momentum due to losing their breath from laughing so hard,” shared a Reddit user. “He was supposed to be steering,” joked another. “Aw, he was really trying to help,” expressed a third. “Dogs have such pure, selfless hearts,” wrote a fourth.