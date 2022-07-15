Golden retriever shows interesting ‘defense moves’ to human. Watch

If you are a pet parent or are someone who loves seeing various dog videos, then you may be aware how dogs often react to similar situations in different ways. It is no surprise that their ‘defense moves’ when faced with an inconvenient circumstance also vary. And this video posted on Instagram shows how this particular golden retriever named Enzo reacts during unfavorable situations.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the pup. “Enzo has now escalated his defense moves to use on humans,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The hilarious clip opens to show a human lying on the floor but their face is not visible. Wondering why? Their face is covered because the dog it shielding it by sitting on their chest.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted five days ago. The clip, since being shared, has accumulated over 4.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The wholesome video has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Haha, this is Henry's defense mechanism when little bro gets annoying!” wrote an Instagram user indicating that they are a pet parent. “Expert level skillz,” expressed another. “Omg our lab does the same thing! He’s 85lbs but whenever he gets nervous he just sits on top of us!!” posted a third. A few also shared laughing out loud emoticons to show their reactions.